In last trading session, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) saw 3.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.27 trading at $0.1 or 8.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $192.00M. That closing price of LLAP’s stock is at a discount of -425.98% from its 52-week high price of $6.68 and is indicating a premium of 12.6% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $LGBTQ LOYALTY HOLDINGS INC in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.55%, in the last five days LLAP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/25/23 when the stock touched $1.27 price level, adding 10.56% to its value on the day. Terran Orbital Corporation’s shares saw a change of -19.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.19% in past 5-day. Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) showed a performance of -25.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.51 million shares which calculate 4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -844.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.3% for stock’s current value.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Terran Orbital Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.33% while that of industry is 1.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.00%.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.65% institutions for Terran Orbital Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Corp. is the top institutional holder at LLAP for having 13.48 million shares of worth $24.81 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Beach Point Capital Management LP, which was holding about 12.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.45 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.42 million shares of worth $3.82 million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.79 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.