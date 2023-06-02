Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) Currently -328.57 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In recent trading session, Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at -$0.01 or -2.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.72M. That most recent trading price of SASI’s stock is at a discount of -328.57% from its 52-week high price of $1.50 and is indicating a premium of 11.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 99990.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 35.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.22%, in the last five days SASI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 14.61% to its value on the day. Sigma Additive Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.31% in past 5-day. Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) showed a performance of -18.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 10.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -185.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -185.71% for stock’s current value.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 49.40% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 59.10% in the current quarter and calculating 59.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 131.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $440k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $560k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $237k and $188k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 85.70% while estimating it to be 197.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.60% during past 5 years.

SASI Dividends

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 03 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.94% institutions for Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SASI for having 0.7 million shares of worth $0.31 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47650.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $43421.0 or 0.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 59128.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $35181.0 in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.