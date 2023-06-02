SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -2309.64%.

In last trading session, SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) saw 3.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at $0.16 or 23.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.10M. That closing price of SPRC’s stock is at a discount of -337.35% from its 52-week high price of $3.63 and is indicating a premium of 51.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 252.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 23.88%, in the last five days SPRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $0.83 price level, adding 4.6% to its value on the day. SciSparc Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 9.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.26% in past 5-day. SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) showed a performance of 15.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2309.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2309.64% for stock’s current value.

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.05% institutions for SciSparc Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.