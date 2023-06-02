QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) Has Recovered -95.22 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -3250.0% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) saw 3.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.08 trading at -$0.01 or -16.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.87M. That closing price of QTEK’s stock is at a discount of -3250.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.68 and from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.29%, in the last five days QTEK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $0.08 price level, adding 64.74% to its value on the day. QualTek Services Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.57% in past 5-day. QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) showed a performance of -66.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.51 million shares which calculate 3.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4900.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4275.0% for stock’s current value.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $205.35 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $172.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $147.06 million and $148.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 39.60% while estimating it to be 16.20% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -397.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

QTEK Dividends

QualTek Services Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.47% institutions for QualTek Services Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Legacy Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at QTEK for having 0.32 million shares of worth $24199.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12141.0.

On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.07 million shares of worth $79891.0 or 3.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 78127.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5859.0 in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.