PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Could Experience -32.09% Growth

In recent trading session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.09 trading at -$0.01 or -0.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.80B. That most recent trading price of PAGS’s stock is at a discount of -93.16% from its 52-week high price of $19.49 and is indicating a premium of 25.57% from its 52-week low price of $7.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.26 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.15%, in the last five days PAGS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/26/23 when the stock touched $10.09 price level, adding 11.41% to its value on the day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 15.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.79% in past 5-day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) showed a performance of 2.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.25 million shares which calculate 1.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $64.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.3% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $42.58 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $93.83. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -829.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -322.0% for stock’s current value.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.35% while that of industry is 12.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.00% in the current quarter and calculating 20.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $822.99 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $863.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $731.44 million and $774.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.50% while estimating it to be 11.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.10%.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 23 and August 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.21% institutions for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at PAGS for having 24.55 million shares of worth $210.37 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 20.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $173.16 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13.7 million shares of worth $118.77 million or 6.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.49 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $81.35 million in the company or a holder of 4.70% of company’s stock.