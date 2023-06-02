Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MULN) Forecasted Growth Is -77602.7% Or More

In last trading session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) saw 39.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.74 trading at $0.01 or 2.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $128.43M. That closing price of MULN’s stock is at a discount of -5677.03% from its 52-week high price of $42.75 and is indicating a premium of 2.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 50.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.55%, in the last five days MULN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/25/23 when the stock touched $0.74 price level, adding 25.24% to its value on the day. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s shares saw a change of -89.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.00% in past 5-day. Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) showed a performance of -63.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.74 million shares which calculate 1.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $575.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $575.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $575.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -77602.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -77602.7% for stock’s current value.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 146.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 100.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $37.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $14.8 million and $19.41 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 152.00% while estimating it to be 91.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.10% during past 5 years.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MULN for having 3.3 million shares of worth $10.83 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.95 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.68 million.