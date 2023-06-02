Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Adds 2.26% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.17 trading at $0.01 or 0.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.60M. That most recent trading price of MBOT’s stock is at a discount of -191.71% from its 52-week high price of $6.33 and is indicating a premium of 53.92% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.37%, in the last five days MBOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/26/23 when the stock touched $2.17 price level, adding 12.85% to its value on the day. Microbot Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.26% in past 5-day. Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) showed a performance of 98.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 81010.0 shares which calculate 0.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.88% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -268.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -268.66% for stock’s current value.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.90% in the current quarter and calculating 57.10% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.20% during past 5 years.

MBOT Dividends

Microbot Medical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.77% institutions for Microbot Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at MBOT for having 0.6 million shares of worth $1.25 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.54 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $0.46 million or 1.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.34 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.