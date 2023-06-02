Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Could Grow By 41.88% Or More

In last trading session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw 14.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.71 trading at -$0.59 or -17.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $468.45M. That closing price of LXRX’s stock is at a discount of -39.85% from its 52-week high price of $3.79 and is indicating a premium of 51.66% from its 52-week low price of $1.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.88%, in the last five days LXRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $2.71 price level, adding 22.57% to its value on the day. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.26% in past 5-day. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) showed a performance of 13.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.45 million shares which calculate 5.72 days to cover the short interests.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.84% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.50% in the current quarter and calculating -23.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15,504.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $35k and $50k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 100.00% while estimating it to be 11,160.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.60% during past 5 years.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 31 and August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.33% institutions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. is the top institutional holder at LXRX for having 89.78 million shares of worth $218.16 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 47.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 16.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.72 million shares of worth $5.19 million or 1.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.77 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.99 million in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.