LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Rises 46.40% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $2.40?

In recent trading session, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) saw 5.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.40 trading at $0.5 or 26.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $52.17M. That most recent trading price of LVTX’s stock is at a discount of -207.5% from its 52-week high price of $7.38 and is indicating a premium of 42.92% from its 52-week low price of $1.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43720.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 48.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.52 in the current quarter.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 26.32%, in the last five days LVTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $2.40 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. LAVA Therapeutics N.V.’s shares saw a change of -31.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.98% in past 5-day. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) showed a performance of 58.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21240.0 shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.54% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1025.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -150.0% for stock’s current value.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -54.47% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -30.00% in the current quarter and calculating -76.70% decrease in the next quarter.

Company posted $987k and $461k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

LVTX Dividends

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 02 and June 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.71% institutions for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Novo Holdings A/S is the top institutional holder at LVTX for having 3.07 million shares of worth $5.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 2.07 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.44 million.

On the other hand, Bruce & Co., Inc. and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 100000.0 shares of worth $0.35 million or 0.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11124.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $24917.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.