Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Could Really Rise To $13.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In recent trading session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw 2.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.52 trading at $0.33 or 5.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.82B. That most recent trading price of KOS’s stock is at a discount of -31.13% from its 52-week high price of $8.55 and is indicating a premium of 28.83% from its 52-week low price of $4.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.33%, in the last five days KOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $6.52 price level. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 2.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.32% in past 5-day. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) showed a performance of 9.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.59 million shares which calculate 4.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.07% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -99.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.7% for stock’s current value.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kosmos Energy Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.00% while that of industry is -31.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -60.70% in the current quarter and calculating 36.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $295.52 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $537.99 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $620.37 million and $456.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -52.40% while estimating it to be 18.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 355.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.80%.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.53% institutions for Kosmos Energy Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at KOS for having 66.91 million shares of worth $497.82 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 14.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 39.69 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $295.27 million.

On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13.95 million shares of worth $109.8 million or 3.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.38 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $105.28 million in the company or a holder of 2.91% of company’s stock.