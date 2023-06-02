Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Plunges -2.30% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) saw 2.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at $0.05 or 11.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.52M. That closing price of KSCP’s stock is at a discount of -951.16% from its 52-week high price of $4.52 and is indicating a premium of 16.28% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 919.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.40%, in the last five days KSCP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 4.42% to its value on the day. Knightscope Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.30% in past 5-day. Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) showed a performance of -22.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.2 million shares which calculate 2.72 days to cover the short interests.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.40% during past 5 years.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.19% institutions for Knightscope Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KSCP for having 1.5 million shares of worth $0.64 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AlphaCentric Advisors LLC, which was holding about 0.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.21 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.01 million shares of worth $0.43 million or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.32% of company’s stock.