Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Is Down -72.94% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) saw 2.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.82 trading at -$0.84 or -50.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.35M. That most recent trading price of KPRX’s stock is at a discount of -3095.12% from its 52-week high price of $26.20 and is indicating a discount of -102.44% from its 52-week low price of $1.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 54590.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.06 in the current quarter.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -50.59%, in the last five days KPRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $0.82 price level, adding 62.04% to its value on the day. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -59.77% in past 5-day. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) showed a performance of -72.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 92020.0 shares which calculate 1.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.22% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $119.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14412.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -753.66% for stock’s current value.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.30% in the current quarter and calculating 91.40% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 49.30% during past 5 years.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 10 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.58% institutions for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at KPRX for having 21460.0 shares of worth $71676.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 14462.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48303.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3097.0 shares of worth $13781.0 or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1944.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8650.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.