Is Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) A Strong Comeback Candidate At 0.88% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.52 trading at $9.8 or 83.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.47B. That closing price of TYGO’s stock is at a premium of 0.88% from its 52-week high price of $21.33 and is indicating a premium of 64.45% from its 52-week low price of $7.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 75150.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 58.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 83.62%, in the last five days TYGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $21.52 price level, adding 20.3% to its value on the day. Tigo Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 110.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 69.32% in past 5-day. Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) showed a performance of 106.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -7.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 7.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.06% for stock’s current value.

TYGO Dividends

Tigo Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO)’s Major holders