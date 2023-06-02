Is Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB), -50.62% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.84 trading at $0.1 or 2.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.34B. That most recent trading price of RKLB’s stock is at a discount of -50.62% from its 52-week high price of $7.29 and is indicating a premium of 28.1% from its 52-week low price of $3.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.00%, in the last five days RKLB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $4.84 price level, adding 1.83% to its value on the day. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s shares saw a change of 28.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.34% in past 5-day. Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) showed a performance of 23.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.71 million shares which calculate 8.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.86% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -189.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.99% for stock’s current value.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rocket Lab USA Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.69% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.50% in the current quarter and calculating -14.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.79 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $82.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $55.47 million and $60.11 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.40% while estimating it to be 37.70% for the next quarter.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.85% institutions for Rocket Lab USA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. VK Services, LLC is the top institutional holder at RKLB for having 74.75 million shares of worth $361.05 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 15.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC, which was holding about 57.02 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $275.42 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.92 million shares of worth $52.72 million or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $38.99 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.