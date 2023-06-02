Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Share Price Recovers 50.0% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw 24.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.04 trading at $0.0 or 0.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.73M. That closing price of IDEX’s stock is at a discount of -2125.0% from its 52-week high price of $0.89 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 48.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 69.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.71%, in the last five days IDEX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $0.04 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. Ideanomics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -74.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.42% in past 5-day. Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) showed a performance of -12.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 78.67 million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2400.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2400.0% for stock’s current value.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.30% during past 5 years.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.31% institutions for Ideanomics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at IDEX for having 10.59 million shares of worth $1.14 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 2.8 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.3 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company's shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.94 million shares of worth $0.86 million or 1.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.8 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company's stock.