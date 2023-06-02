Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) At $5.94: What To Do?

In last trading session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) saw 2.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.94 trading at -$0.34 or -5.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.71M. That closing price of GFAI’s stock is at a discount of -521.21% from its 52-week high price of $36.90 and is indicating a premium of 35.86% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.41%, in the last five days GFAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $5.94 price level, adding 14.9% to its value on the day. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s shares saw a change of 17.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.80% in past 5-day. Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) showed a performance of -49.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.39 million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.20% during past 5 years.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.27% institutions for Guardforce AI Co. Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.