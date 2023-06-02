GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) At $34.97: What To Do?

In recent trading session, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.97 trading at -$0.97 or -2.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.23B. That most recent trading price of GTLB’s stock is at a discount of -102.92% from its 52-week high price of $70.96 and is indicating a premium of 24.96% from its 52-week low price of $26.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GitLab Inc. (GTLB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.69%, in the last five days GTLB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $34.97 price level, adding 6.5% to its value on the day. GitLab Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.01% in past 5-day. GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) showed a performance of 23.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.85 million shares which calculate 4.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -85.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.21% for stock’s current value.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GitLab Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.65% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.20% in the current quarter and calculating 46.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $117.78 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $127.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2023. Company posted $87.41 million and $101.04 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 34.70% while estimating it to be 25.70% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.10%.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.