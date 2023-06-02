Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Are Up 12.54 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) saw 2.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.52 trading at $0.14 or 4.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.66B. That most recent trading price of GERN’s stock is at a discount of -9.09% from its 52-week high price of $3.84 and is indicating a premium of 66.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Geron Corporation (GERN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.22%, in the last five days GERN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $3.52 price level, adding 0.28% to its value on the day. Geron Corporation’s shares saw a change of 45.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.54% in past 5-day. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) showed a performance of 31.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.1 million shares which calculate 3.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.12% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -70.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.64% for stock’s current value.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Geron Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 51.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.70% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -69.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70k for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $70k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $73k and $90k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.10% while estimating it to be -22.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.