First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Stock Has Fallen -55.75% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) saw 3.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.84 trading at $0.39 or 3.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.63B. That most recent trading price of FHN’s stock is at a discount of -129.89% from its 52-week high price of $24.92 and is indicating a premium of 17.07% from its 52-week low price of $8.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For First Horizon Corporation (FHN), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.75%, in the last five days FHN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/26/23 when the stock touched $10.84 price level, adding 1.36% to its value on the day. First Horizon Corporation’s shares saw a change of -55.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.54% in past 5-day. First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) showed a performance of -27.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.17 million shares which calculate 1.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.78% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -130.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.78% for stock’s current value.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that First Horizon Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is -10.40.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.40%.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 17 and July 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.18% institutions for First Horizon Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FHN for having 74.68 million shares of worth $1.33 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 13.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 55.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $977.92 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16.71 million shares of worth $413.93 million or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $399.03 million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.