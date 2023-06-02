eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Jump 12.90%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) saw 5.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.05 trading at $0.12 or 12.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.64M. That closing price of EFTR’s stock is at a discount of -182.86% from its 52-week high price of $2.97 and is indicating a premium of 67.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.90%, in the last five days EFTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $1.05 price level, adding 1.87% to its value on the day. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 145.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 51.19% in past 5-day. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) showed a performance of 116.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 77180.0 shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -852.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -423.81% for stock’s current value.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 154.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -27.27% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -17.60% in the current quarter and calculating 21.70% increase in the next quarter.

Company posted $2.01 million and $867k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

EFTR Dividends

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.03% institutions for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SR One Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at EFTR for having 6.82 million shares of worth $2.41 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 16.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Carlyle Group Inc., which was holding about 4.82 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.7 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.3 million shares of worth $0.13 million or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $50274.0 in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.