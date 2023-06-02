Does Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Look Expensive At $0.09? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw 1.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at -$0.01 or -6.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.60M. That closing price of LGHL’s stock is at a discount of -2288.89% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.73%, in the last five days LGHL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/25/23 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 22.01% to its value on the day. Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -87.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.65% in past 5-day. Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) showed a performance of -34.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.02 million shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.94% institutions for Lion Group Holding Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gsa Capital Partners Llp is the top institutional holder at LGHL for having 0.29 million shares of worth $91671.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65417.0.