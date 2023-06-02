Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Down Almost -31.08% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at $0.04 or 12.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.39M. That most recent trading price of DMS’s stock is at a discount of -782.05% from its 52-week high price of $3.44 and is indicating a premium of 17.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24560.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 62.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.26%, in the last five days DMS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, adding 22.0% to its value on the day. Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.83% in past 5-day. Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) showed a performance of -31.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.1 million shares which calculate 5.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -412.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -284.62% for stock’s current value.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 26.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $91.53 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $93.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $91.2 million and $90.07 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.40% while estimating it to be 4.10% for the next quarter.

DMS Dividends

Digital Media Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.78% institutions for Digital Media Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DMS for having 0.19 million shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 83419.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $93429.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $0.2 million or 0.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41817.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $50389.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.