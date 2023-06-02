Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) Stock Dropped -10.47% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) saw 2.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at $0.0 or -1.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.54M. That closing price of CYBNâ€™s stock is at a discount of -322.22% from its 52-week high price of $1.14 and is indicating a premium of 3.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cybin Inc. (CYBN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.48%, in the last five days CYBN remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $0.27 price level, adding 9.7% to its value on the day. Cybin Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -10.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.24% in past 5-day. Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) showed a performance of -20.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.88 million shares which calculate 2.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -3603.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -314.81% for stockâ€™s current value.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cybin Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.63% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 28.60% increase in the next quarter.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.28% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 7.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.86% institutions for Cybin Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at CYBN for having 2.66 million shares of worth $0.71 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.33% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, which was holding about 2.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 1.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.61 million.