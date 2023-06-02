Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB), Stock Jumps 54.87% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) saw 16.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at $0.06 or 5.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $60.57M. That most recent trading price of CNTB’s stock is at a discount of -77.78% from its 52-week high price of $2.08 and is indicating a premium of 47.01% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 62430.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 324.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.24%, in the last five days CNTB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 25.95% to its value on the day. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 34.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.71% in past 5-day. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) showed a performance of 2.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 73580.0 shares which calculate 2.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $35.52 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $48.18. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4017.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2935.9% for stock’s current value.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 61.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.76% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.45% institutions for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at CNTB for having 6.99 million shares of worth $6.99 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 12.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.13 million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.13 million shares of worth $0.98 million or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14588.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12659.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.