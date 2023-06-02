Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Jump 1.08%, More Rally Possible

In recent trading session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw 4.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.25 trading at $0.68 or 1.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.90B. That most recent trading price of COIN’s stock is at a discount of -81.01% from its 52-week high price of $116.30 and is indicating a premium of 50.89% from its 52-week low price of $31.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.08%, in the last five days COIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $64.25 price level, adding 3.18% to its value on the day. Coinbase Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of 81.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.99% in past 5-day. Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) showed a performance of 32.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.33 million shares which calculate 2.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $69.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.11% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $200.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -211.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 57.98% for stock’s current value.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coinbase Global Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 40.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.91% while that of industry is 6.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $180k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $333.29k and $137.39k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -46.00% while estimating it to be 45.60% for the next quarter.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.45% institutions for Coinbase Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at COIN for having 13.58 million shares of worth $917.7 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 11.78 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $795.71 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.87 million shares of worth $531.85 million or 4.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $154.33 million in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.