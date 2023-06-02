CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Currently -440.67% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.09 trading at $0.28 or 15.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.07M. That most recent trading price of CNSP’s stock is at a discount of -440.67% from its 52-week high price of $11.30 and is indicating a premium of 70.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.47%, in the last five days CNSP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $2.09 price level, adding 10.68% to its value on the day. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.03% in past 5-day. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) showed a performance of 8.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.03% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1335.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1335.41% for stock’s current value.

CNSP Dividends

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.26% institutions for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CNSP for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 26800.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26800.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3444.0 shares of worth $8265.0 or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2168.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4010.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.