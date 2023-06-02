CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Is 39.79% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.4100?

In recent trading session, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at $0.21 or 20.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $90.69M. That most recent trading price of CBAT’s stock is at a discount of -39.34% from its 52-week high price of $1.70 and is indicating a premium of 39.34% from its 52-week low price of $0.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 126.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.42%, in the last five days CBAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $1.22 price level, adding 4.69% to its value on the day. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.79% in past 5-day. CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) showed a performance of 57.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.31 million shares which calculate 12.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.8% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -719.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -719.67% for stock’s current value.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $70.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2011. Company posted $50.42 million and $58.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -115.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

CBAT Dividends

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.98% institutions for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CBAT for having 0.36 million shares of worth $0.32 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 0.35 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.31 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.21 million shares of worth $0.21 million or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.