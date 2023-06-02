Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 27.81% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In recent trading session, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw 3.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $222.47 trading at $13.4 or 6.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $106.82B. That most recent trading price of CAT’s stock is at a discount of -19.58% from its 52-week high price of $266.04 and is indicating a premium of 27.81% from its 52-week low price of $160.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $4.56 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.41%, in the last five days CAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $222.47 price level, subtracting -0.18% to its value on the day. Caterpillar Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.95% in past 5-day. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) showed a performance of 3.17% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $246.32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.68% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $180.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $345.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.09% for stock’s current value.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Caterpillar Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.46% while that of industry is 14.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.40% in the current quarter and calculating 4.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.57 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.99 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $14.25 billion and $14.99 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.30% while estimating it to be 6.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.87%.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 31 and August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund is the top institutional holder at CAT for having 15.82 million shares of worth $3.79 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 3.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard 500 Index Fund, which was holding about 12.03 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.88 billion.