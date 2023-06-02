Buy, Sell Or Hold Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) At $0.13?

In last trading session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw 2.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at $0.0 or -0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.73M. That closing price of NVOS’s stock is at a discount of -1546.15% from its 52-week high price of $2.14 and is indicating a premium of 23.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.53%, in the last five days NVOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/25/23 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, adding 11.56% to its value on the day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.58% in past 5-day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) showed a performance of -4.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.19 million shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 12 and July 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.29% institutions for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at NVOS for having 0.13 million shares of worth $17170.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14366.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $22955.0 or 0.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15041.0 in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.