Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Could Experience -57.68% Growth

In last trading session, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw 9.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.73 trading at $0.04 or 5.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $229.20M. That closing price of BNGO’s stock is at a discount of -495.89% from its 52-week high price of $4.35 and is indicating a premium of 17.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $BIOLARGO INC in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.82%, in the last five days BNGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $0.73 price level, adding 0.68% to its value on the day. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -49.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.84% in past 5-day. Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) showed a performance of 17.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64.4 million shares which calculate 6.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -927.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -139.73% for stock’s current value.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bionano Genomics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.04% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.50% during past 5 years.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.93% institutions for Bionano Genomics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BNGO for having 23.26 million shares of worth $25.82 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 16.41 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.22 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.9 million shares of worth $12.99 million or 2.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.64 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.