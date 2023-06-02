Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) 3.47% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) saw 2.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at $0.08 or 5.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.76B. That closing price of AUR’s stock is at a discount of -121.48% from its 52-week high price of $3.30 and is indicating a premium of 26.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.67%, in the last five days AUR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $1.49 price level. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.47% in past 5-day. Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) showed a performance of 10.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.38 million shares which calculate 9.02 days to cover the short interests.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -28.60% in the current quarter and calculating -5.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -98.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $250k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $20.73 million and $2.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.59% institutions for Aurora Innovation Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AUR for having 53.99 million shares of worth $75.05 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, which was holding about 39.42 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.79 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 34.67 million shares of worth $41.95 million or 4.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.86 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.14 million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.