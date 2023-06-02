Analysts Say The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Can Really Get To $54.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) saw 2.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.85 trading at $6.74 or 24.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.97B. That most recent trading price of CC’s stock is at a discount of -32.79% from its 52-week high price of $44.95 and is indicating a premium of 30.34% from its 52-week low price of $23.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Chemours Company (CC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.13 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 24.86%, in the last five days CC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $33.85 price level, adding 1.25% to its value on the day. The Chemours Company’s shares saw a change of 10.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.84% in past 5-day. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) showed a performance of 15.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.52 million shares which calculate 4.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.74% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.14% for stock’s current value.

The Chemours Company (CC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Chemours Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.38% while that of industry is -8.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.71 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.77 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $1.92 billion and $1.78 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -10.90% while estimating it to be -0.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.57%.

CC Dividends

The Chemours Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 26 and July 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.06% institutions for The Chemours Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CC for having 17.64 million shares of worth $528.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 17.64 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $528.17 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.7 million shares of worth $160.64 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $140.77 million in the company or a holder of 3.09% of company’s stock.