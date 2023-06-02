Analysts Say That Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) Is Likely To Make It To $2.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.06 trading at $0.0 or -4.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.99M. That most recent trading price of SNMP’s stock is at a discount of -916.67% from its 52-week high price of $0.61 from its 52-week low price of $0.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 274.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.78%, in the last five days SNMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $0.06 price level, adding 20.21% to its value on the day. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s shares saw a change of -48.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.00% in past 5-day. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) showed a performance of -53.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37550.0 shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3233.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3233.33% for stock’s current value.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $94.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $94.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.12% during past 5 years.

SNMP Dividends

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 08 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.49% institutions for Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SNMP for having 1.75 million shares of worth $0.35 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 0.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65654.0.