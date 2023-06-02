Air Industries Group (AMEX:AIRI) Down Almost -13.39% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Air Industries Group (AMEX:AIRI) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.30 trading at -$0.2 or -5.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.38M. That most recent trading price of AIRI’s stock is at a discount of -135.15% from its 52-week high price of $7.76 and is indicating a discount of -1.52% from its 52-week low price of $3.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 80600.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Air Industries Group (AIRI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Air Industries Group (AMEX:AIRI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.72%, in the last five days AIRI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $3.30 price level, adding 14.95% to its value on the day. Air Industries Group’s shares saw a change of -22.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.80% in past 5-day. Air Industries Group (AMEX:AIRI) showed a performance of -13.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1580.0 shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -81.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -81.82% for stock’s current value.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $12.06 million and $14 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.80% while estimating it to be 3.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.30% during past 5 years.

AIRI Dividends

Air Industries Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 02 and June 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Air Industries Group (AMEX:AIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.82% institutions for Air Industries Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Richmond Brothers, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AIRI for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.37 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 69263.0 shares of worth $0.23 million or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41109.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.