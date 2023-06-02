After A -50.93% Fall This Year Is Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) saw 7.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.05 trading at $0.07 or 7.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.28M. That closing price of MNPR’s stock is at a discount of -364.76% from its 52-week high price of $4.88 and is indicating a premium of 22.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 151.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.36%, in the last five days MNPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $1.05 price level, adding 40.0% to its value on the day. Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.42% in past 5-day. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) showed a performance of 9.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 79060.0 shares which calculate 4.5 days to cover the short interests.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.48% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.20% in the current quarter and calculating 21.10% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.20% during past 5 years.

MNPR Dividends

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.42% institutions for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MNPR for having 99976.0 shares of worth $0.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 41892.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43986.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 52392.0 shares of worth $55011.0 or 0.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 45167.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $47425.0 in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.