With 60.0% Distance From Low, Could mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) Post Further Gains?

In recent trading session, mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at -$0.13 or -16.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.89M. That most recent trading price of MCLD’s stock is at a discount of -484.62% from its 52-week high price of $3.80 and is indicating a premium of 60.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 656.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.03%, in the last five days MCLD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 26.13% to its value on the day. mCloud Technologies Corp.’s shares saw a change of -25.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.30% in past 5-day. mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) showed a performance of 109.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.45% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -238.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -238.46% for stock’s current value.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.30% during past 5 years.

MCLD Dividends

mCloud Technologies Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.18% institutions for mCloud Technologies Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at MCLD for having 26858.0 shares of worth $8629.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Raymond James & Associates, Inc., which was holding about 25677.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8250.0.