With 4.15% Distance From Low, Could TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.65 trading at -$0.34 or -11.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $427.76M. That closing price of THCH’s stock is at a discount of -298.11% from its 52-week high price of $10.55 and is indicating a premium of 4.15% from its 52-week low price of $2.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 337.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.37%, in the last five days THCH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/24/23 when the stock touched $2.65 price level, adding 15.34% to its value on the day. TH International Limited’s shares saw a change of -4.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.87% in past 5-day. TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) showed a performance of -43.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 0.93 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

THCH Dividends

TH International Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.90% institutions for TH International Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at THCH for having 1.84 million shares of worth $7.5 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Portolan Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.97 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.95 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $0.7 million or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33672.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.