WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Rises 74.10% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $1.91?

In last trading session, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.91 trading at -$0.48 or -20.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.35M. That closing price of WKEY’s stock is at a discount of -67.54% from its 52-week high price of $3.20 and is indicating a premium of 57.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 996.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -20.08%, in the last five days WKEY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/24/23 when the stock touched $1.91 price level, adding 40.31% to its value on the day. WISeKey International Holding AG’s shares saw a change of 56.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.77% in past 5-day. WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) showed a performance of 19.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74100.0 shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.39. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -286.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -120.94% for stock’s current value.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that WISeKey International Holding AG is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 60.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.14% while that of industry is 21.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.80% during past 5 years.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.19% institutions for WISeKey International Holding AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at WKEY for having 49150.0 shares of worth $0.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 27632.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57474.0.