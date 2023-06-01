Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $1.50

In last trading session, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) saw 18.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at -$0.03 or -31.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.24M. That closing price of WEJO’s stock is at a discount of -2766.67% from its 52-week high price of $2.58 and from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 418.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wejo Group Limited (WEJO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -31.34%, in the last five days WEJO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/24/23 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 73.53% to its value on the day. Wejo Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -82.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -74.40% in past 5-day. Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) showed a performance of -77.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.9 million shares which calculate 17.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1566.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1566.67% for stock’s current value.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wejo Group Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -91.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.85% while that of industry is 19.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.50% in the current quarter and calculating 74.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 191.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $568k and $1.61 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

WEJO Dividends

Wejo Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.76% institutions for Wejo Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. General Motors Holdings LLC is the top institutional holder at WEJO for having 18.78 million shares of worth $9.26 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 17.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., which was holding about 3.53 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.74 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.84 million shares of worth $0.56 million or 0.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.25 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.