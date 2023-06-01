VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Jumps 1.86%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) saw 11.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $136.29 trading at $2.49 or 1.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.04B. That closing price of VMW’s stock is at a discount of -0.93% from its 52-week high price of $137.56 and is indicating a premium of 24.02% from its 52-week low price of $103.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VMware Inc. (VMW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.58 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.86%, in the last five days VMW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $136.29 price level, adding 0.92% to its value on the day. VMware Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.53% in past 5-day. VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) showed a performance of 7.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.57 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $138.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $125.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $151.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.28% for stock’s current value.

VMware Inc. (VMW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VMware Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.03% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.40% in the current quarter and calculating 11.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.34 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.54 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2023. Company posted $3.09 billion and $3.34 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.10% while estimating it to be 6.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -28.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.84%.

VMW Dividends

VMware Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 01 and June 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.37% institutions for VMware Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at VMW for having 42.05 million shares of worth $5.73 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 26.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.63 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 16.82 million shares of worth $2.29 billion or 3.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.1 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $967.42 million in the company or a holder of 1.66% of company’s stock.