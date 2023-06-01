VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) At $0.30: So What?

In last trading session, VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) saw 33.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.30 trading at $0.07 or 28.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.17M. That closing price of VQS’s stock is at a discount of -470.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.71 and is indicating a premium of 40.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 158.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 28.70%, in the last five days VQS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $0.30 price level, adding 45.45% to its value on the day. VIQ Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 44.06% in past 5-day. VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) showed a performance of 7.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22040.0 shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -900.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -233.33% for stock’s current value.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VIQ Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.14% while that of industry is 19.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.20% during past 5 years.

VQS Dividends

VIQ Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.08% institutions for VIQ Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at VQS for having 1.71 million shares of worth $0.62 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Parallel Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 0.34 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.