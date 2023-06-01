VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Adds 9.74% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.93 trading at $0.18 or 6.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $109.23M. That most recent trading price of VCIG’s stock is at a discount of -725.94% from its 52-week high price of $24.20 and is indicating a premium of 47.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 696.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.55%, in the last five days VCIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $2.93 price level, adding 13.82% to its value on the day. VCI Global Limited’s shares saw a change of -31.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.74% in past 5-day. VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) showed a performance of -82.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VCIG Dividends

VCI Global Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 78.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for VCI Global Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.