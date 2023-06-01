UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Down Almost -18.64% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) saw 2.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.79 trading at $0.29 or 19.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.92M. That closing price of UTME’s stock is at a discount of -33.52% from its 52-week high price of $2.39 and is indicating a premium of 63.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 275.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 19.33%, in the last five days UTME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $1.79 price level, adding 13.11% to its value on the day. UTime Limited’s shares saw a change of 100.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 79.00% in past 5-day. UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) showed a performance of -18.64% in past 30-days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UTime Limited (UTME) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -68.90% during past 5 years.

UTME Dividends

UTime Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.93% institutions for UTime Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at UTME for having 37760.0 shares of worth $30774.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 26233.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21379.0.