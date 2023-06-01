U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) At $7.79: What To Do?

In recent trading session, U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) saw 66.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.79 trading at $4.68 or 150.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $165.42M. That most recent trading price of UCAR’s stock is at a discount of -862.77% from its 52-week high price of $75.00 and is indicating a premium of 61.75% from its 52-week low price of $2.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 150.48%, in the last five days UCAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $7.79 price level, adding 19.86% to its value on the day. U Power Limited’s shares saw a change of -81.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 111.68% in past 5-day. U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) showed a performance of 67.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

UCAR Dividends

U Power Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 85.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for U Power Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.