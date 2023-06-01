Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) Currently -96.67 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.40 trading at -$0.27 or -4.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $278.91M. That closing price of TPC’s stock is at a discount of -96.67% from its 52-week high price of $10.62 and is indicating a premium of 9.26% from its 52-week low price of $4.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 419.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.76%, in the last five days TPC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/24/23 when the stock touched $5.40 price level, adding 10.74% to its value on the day. Tutor Perini Corporation’s shares saw a change of -28.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.04% in past 5-day. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) showed a performance of -5.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.18 million shares which calculate 4.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -48.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.37% for stock’s current value.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tutor Perini Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 77.02% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 96.70% in the current quarter and calculating 111.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $856.91 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.05 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $861.03 million and $1.07 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.50% while estimating it to be -1.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -328.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

TPC Dividends

Tutor Perini Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.39% institutions for Tutor Perini Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TPC for having 5.17 million shares of worth $31.91 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 10.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., which was holding about 3.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.61 million.

On the other hand, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.54 million shares of worth $12.48 million or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.37 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.47 million in the company or a holder of 2.66% of company’s stock.