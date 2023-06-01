Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Surged 4.44% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) saw 4.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.24 trading at $0.13 or 1.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.60B. That closing price of TWKS’s stock is at a discount of -121.48% from its 52-week high price of $18.25 and is indicating a premium of 28.03% from its 52-week low price of $5.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 910.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.60%, in the last five days TWKS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $8.24 price level, adding 0.84% to its value on the day. Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.44% in past 5-day. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) showed a performance of 32.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.83 million shares which calculate 1.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.05% for stock’s current value.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.93% while that of industry is 19.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -54.50% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $305.43 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $325.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $332.11 million and $332.45 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -8.00% while estimating it to be -2.10% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -43.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.40%.

TWKS Dividends

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.24% institutions for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Siemens Ag is the top institutional holder at TWKS for having 24.15 million shares of worth $177.76 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 12.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89.8 million.

On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.21 million shares of worth $23.65 million or 1.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $31.34 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.