The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) At $37.19: What To Do?

In last trading session, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) saw 10.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.19 trading at -$1.09 or -2.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.27B. That closing price of IPG’s stock is at a discount of -6.27% from its 52-week high price of $39.52 and is indicating a premium of 32.4% from its 52-week low price of $25.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.85%, in the last five days IPG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $37.19 price level, adding 3.4% to its value on the day. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.13% in past 5-day. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) showed a performance of 2.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.94 million shares which calculate 2.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.51% for stock’s current value.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.64% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.20% in the current quarter and calculating 20.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.39 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.43 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $2.38 billion and $2.29 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.70% while estimating it to be 6.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.70%.

IPG Dividends

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 19 and July 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.87% institutions for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at IPG for having 46.97 million shares of worth $1.75 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 12.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 39.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.46 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.8 million shares of worth $393.04 million or 3.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.98 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $299.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.