Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Drops -4.78% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.39 trading at $0.04 or 1.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $189.41M. That most recent trading price of LAB’s stock is at a discount of -10.88% from its 52-week high price of $2.65 and is indicating a premium of 61.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 300.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.70%, in the last five days LAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/25/23 when the stock touched $2.39 price level, adding 9.81% to its value on the day. Standard BioTools Inc.’s shares saw a change of 104.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.78% in past 5-day. Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) showed a performance of 62.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.16 million shares which calculate 18.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -151.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -151.05% for stock’s current value.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.70% during past 5 years.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.70% institutions for Standard BioTools Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Caligan Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at LAB for having 8.58 million shares of worth $16.72 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 10.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Indaba Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 7.45 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.52 million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.73 million shares of worth $7.46 million or 4.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.65 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.27 million in the company or a holder of 4.61% of company’s stock.