SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) 40.65% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) saw 9.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $21.38 trading at $0.26 or 1.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.07B. That closing price of Sâ€™s stock is at a discount of -40.32% from its 52-week high price of $30.00 and is indicating a premium of 40.65% from its 52-week low price of $12.69. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SentinelOne Inc. (S), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.23%, in the last five days S remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $21.38 price level, adding 2.6% to its value on the day. SentinelOne Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 46.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.41% in past 5-day. SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) showed a performance of 30.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.11 million shares which calculate 2.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -63.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 34.52% for stockâ€™s current value.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SentinelOne Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 33.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.86% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.00% in the current quarter and calculating 30.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $136.63 million for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $151.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2023. Company posted $78.25 million and $102.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 74.60% while estimating it to be 48.20% for the next quarter.

In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.44%.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.18% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 63.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.57% institutions for SentinelOne Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at S for having 34.65 million shares of worth $740.74 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 14.58% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 19.68 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 8.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $420.72 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.55 million shares of worth $182.7 million or 3.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.03 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $150.25 million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of companyâ€™s stock.