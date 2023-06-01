Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Is Down -46.33 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In recent trading session, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.63 trading at -$1.19 or -31.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $39.77M. That most recent trading price of IPDN’s stock is at a discount of -195.44% from its 52-week high price of $7.77 and is indicating a premium of 65.02% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 184.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -31.15%, in the last five days IPDN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/25/23 when the stock touched $2.63 price level, adding 43.92% to its value on the day. Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -40.36% in past 5-day. Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) showed a performance of -46.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 1.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $72.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.35% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $72.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $72.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2637.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2637.64% for stock’s current value.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.20% during past 5 years.

IPDN Dividends

Professional Diversity Network Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.85% institutions for Professional Diversity Network Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at IPDN for having 0.1 million shares of worth $0.45 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 35538.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 36924.0 shares of worth $76432.0 or 0.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16343.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $40040.0 in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.